Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,137,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,093. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $70.62. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

