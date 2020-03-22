Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $2.04 on Major Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $713.43 million and approximately $289.72 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00034290 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.02703292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00191599 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00041224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000632 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00100348 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, IDEX, Radar Relay, OKEx, Gate.io, Coinbase, COSS, Huobi, Kyber Network and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.