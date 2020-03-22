Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories Intl. makes up about 0.7% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.94% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $70,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth $9,926,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth $4,186,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 17.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

