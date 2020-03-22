Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Charter Communications by 37.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Charter Communications by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.14.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $371.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.68. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $343.15 and a 1-year high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

