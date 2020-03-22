Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,676 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 1.2% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $118,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded down $21.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $500.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $343.15 and a twelve month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.14.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

