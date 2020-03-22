Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. 4,119,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,948. Chegg has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81.

In other Chegg news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $255,162.81. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,205,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $246,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,248 shares of company stock valued at $22,436,654. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

