Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.17.

CPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:CPK traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.44. 140,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $131.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.26%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

