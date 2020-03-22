Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 581.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of Chewy worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,802 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $34,215,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 233.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 911,970 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $12,869,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $8,052,000.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $110,687,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,083.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,225,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,734,250.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chewy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Shares of CHWY opened at $31.92 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

