Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Shares of Childrens Place stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $269.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 483.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the third quarter worth $4,340,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 39.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 19.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 124,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

