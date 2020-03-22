Chimpion (BNANA) Hits One Day Volume of $277,144.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00005636 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Chimpion has a total market cap of $10.52 million and approximately $277,144.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.02704460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00188897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

