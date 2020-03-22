Chromia Tops One Day Volume of $717,484.00 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Chromia has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $717,484.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.02729038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00190281 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 269,376,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,403,675 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

