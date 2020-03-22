Chrono.tech (TIME) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,935.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $434,907.05 and approximately $27,935.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00010257 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00053633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.12 or 0.04339477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00068862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038298 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.