Chronologic (DAY) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $113,217.87 and approximately $164.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00002037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.60 or 0.02683259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00189526 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00035905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00034033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,230,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,398 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

