Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.23.

NYSE:CB opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

