Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Ciena worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,832,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,624,000 after buying an additional 436,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,965,000 after buying an additional 215,427 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,642,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,513,000 after buying an additional 301,267 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,166,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,167,000 after buying an additional 180,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,139,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,349,000 after buying an additional 445,826 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIEN opened at $36.07 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $59,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $83,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,801. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

