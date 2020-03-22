Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) Given $1.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $1.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cinedigm an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CIDM opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.29. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

