Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after buying an additional 318,519 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

