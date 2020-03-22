Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,046 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 152,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 46,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 966,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 249,353 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

