City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will announce sales of $40.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.23 million and the highest is $41.91 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $37.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $177.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $174.64 million to $179.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $201.62 million, with estimates ranging from $195.84 million to $206.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIO. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director John Sweet bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,073.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory Tylee bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 499.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 39,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 439,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $404.51 million, a P/E ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

