Civic (CVC) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Civic has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, COSS, Radar Relay and Kucoin. Civic has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and $5.47 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.02688811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00191983 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00034208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, COSS, Mercatox, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Poloniex, Binance, Livecoin, Kucoin, Huobi, ABCC, IDEX, Liqui, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

