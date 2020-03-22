Claymore Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Claymore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Claymore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.17 or 0.02737957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00191917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.