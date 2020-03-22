CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Capitalization Tops $788,103.09

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $788,103.09 and $19,100.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bitbns and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003931 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00001051 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,415,169 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Mercatox, Binance, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bitbns and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

