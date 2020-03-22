COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCLAY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

