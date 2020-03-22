Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Position Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of CCEP opened at $31.47 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

