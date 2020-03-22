CoinEx Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $1.37 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.02704460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00188897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 785,212,521 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

