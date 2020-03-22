Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,529,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Colfax by 951.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colfax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,635,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colfax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $16.40. 5,553,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,389. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

