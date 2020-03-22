Coliseum Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK)

Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,230,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,331,000. Ranpak makes up 7.0% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned about 6.00% of Ranpak as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Ranpak by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 189.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth $4,302,000.

PACK opened at $6.19 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on consumer products related businesses with a focus on companies in consumer products or services; food and beverages; and related manufacturing or industrial services categories in North America or Western Europe.

