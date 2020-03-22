Coliseum Capital Management LLC Purchases 66,390 Shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares during the quarter. Lazydays makes up about 0.5% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.36% of Lazydays worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Lazydays by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 42,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

