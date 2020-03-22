Coliseum Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,629,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484,830 shares during the quarter. BMC Stock comprises 27.7% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.44% of BMC Stock worth $104,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BMC Stock by 10.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BMC Stock by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BMC Stock by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 529,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after buying an additional 192,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BMC Stock by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter.

BMCH stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

