Coliseum Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)

Coliseum Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,780 shares during the quarter. Capital Senior Living makes up about 1.4% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.45% of Capital Senior Living worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Senior Living by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSU opened at $0.50 on Friday. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.49.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

