Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 1,145.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,535 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.20% of Colliers International Group worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in Colliers International Group by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,013,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,891,000 after purchasing an additional 827,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 884,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Colliers International Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 420,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 334,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Colliers International Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 40,856 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $43.67 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $92.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.95.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $928.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

