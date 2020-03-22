ColossusXT (COLX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 48.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Novaexchange. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $7.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 40.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,916,778,488 coins and its circulating supply is 11,875,736,661 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

