ColossusXT Trading 15.5% Lower This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $780.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,917,790,148 coins and its circulating supply is 11,876,748,321 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

