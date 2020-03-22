Colu Local Network (CLN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.00

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded 50.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Colu Local Network has traded 50.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Colu Local Network has a total market cap of $227,573.05 and $19.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Colu Local Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Liqui and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.02729038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00190281 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,826,836 tokens. Colu Local Network’s official website is cln.network. The official message board for Colu Local Network is medium.com/colu. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork.

Buying and Selling Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Colu Local Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

