Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Columbia Banking System worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,842.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COLB traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,783. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

