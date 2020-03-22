Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Given $17.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Columbia Financial’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Columbia Financial an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $42,082.00. Also, Director Dyk Robert Van bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,475 shares of company stock valued at $449,231. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 517,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

