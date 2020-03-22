Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Commerce Bancshares worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH traded down $6.33 on Friday, reaching $52.17. 942,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,711. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.16 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $495,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.