CommerceBlock (CBT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,117.00

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One CommerceBlock token can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Gatecoin, OKEx and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, CommerceBlock has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. CommerceBlock has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $1,117.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CommerceBlock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.02714265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00189480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CommerceBlock Token Profile

CommerceBlock was first traded on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 743,256,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,866,686 tokens. The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com. The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock. CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com.

CommerceBlock Token Trading

CommerceBlock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Gatecoin, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CommerceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CommerceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CommerceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.