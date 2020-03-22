Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s earnings. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $235.49 million during the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,597,000 after acquiring an additional 191,135 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,937,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,763,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,696,509 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 107,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVN opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.70 and a beta of 0.71.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.