Comparing Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) & Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $435.20 million 1.47 -$36.40 million N/A N/A Braemar Hotels & Resorts $487.61 million 0.12 $370,000.00 $1.41 1.23

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander & Baldwin.

Dividends

Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 36.8%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin -8.36% 1.27% 0.69% Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0.08% 0.10% 0.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alexander & Baldwin and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67

Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.87%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 704.60%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Summary

Braemar Hotels & Resorts beats Alexander & Baldwin on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into renewable energy and land stewardship. A&B is also a construction materials company and paving contractor in Hawai`i. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

