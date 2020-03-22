Comparing Crowdstrike (CRWD) & Its Rivals

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Crowdstrike to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

40.2% of Crowdstrike shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crowdstrike and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crowdstrike 1 5 17 0 2.70 Crowdstrike Competitors 2271 10073 17684 952 2.56

Crowdstrike currently has a consensus target price of $76.87, indicating a potential upside of 56.84%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 39.29%. Given Crowdstrike’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crowdstrike is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crowdstrike and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crowdstrike $481.41 million N/A -50.53 Crowdstrike Competitors $2.13 billion $352.79 million 2.65

Crowdstrike’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Crowdstrike. Crowdstrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Crowdstrike and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crowdstrike -29.45% -44.55% -14.82% Crowdstrike Competitors -6.41% -92.83% -5.86%

Summary

Crowdstrike competitors beat Crowdstrike on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.