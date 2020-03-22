Comparing Pagerduty (PD) & Its Competitors

Pagerduty (NYSE: PD) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pagerduty to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pagerduty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagerduty -30.26% -16.29% -12.13% Pagerduty Competitors -6.41% -92.83% -5.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Pagerduty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pagerduty and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagerduty $166.35 million -$40.74 million -24.77 Pagerduty Competitors $2.13 billion $352.79 million 4.05

Pagerduty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pagerduty. Pagerduty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pagerduty and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85 Pagerduty Competitors 2271 10072 17683 952 2.56

Pagerduty presently has a consensus price target of $25.03, suggesting a potential upside of 31.23%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 39.48%. Given Pagerduty’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pagerduty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Pagerduty peers beat Pagerduty on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

