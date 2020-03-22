Comparing Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) & WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Zions Bancorporation NA pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. WesBanco pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation NA pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WesBanco has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Zions Bancorporation NA has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares WesBanco and Zions Bancorporation NA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 26.44% 7.82% 1.29% Zions Bancorporation NA 25.15% 12.19% 1.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WesBanco and Zions Bancorporation NA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 3 3 0 2.50 Zions Bancorporation NA 0 13 4 1 2.33

WesBanco currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.14%. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus target price of $50.69, suggesting a potential upside of 98.15%. Given Zions Bancorporation NA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation NA is more favorable than WesBanco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WesBanco and Zions Bancorporation NA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $600.97 million 2.33 $158.87 million $3.06 6.81 Zions Bancorporation NA $3.25 billion 1.30 $816.00 million $4.33 5.91

Zions Bancorporation NA has higher revenue and earnings than WesBanco. Zions Bancorporation NA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of WesBanco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

WesBanco has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation NA has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation NA beats WesBanco on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 209 branches and 202 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 4 loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. It also offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; corporate trust services for municipalities; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 433 branches. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

