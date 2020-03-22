Conceal Price Reaches $0.0459 on Top Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $315,208.97 and approximately $51,536.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.01097706 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00048279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00033132 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00196949 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007888 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00094920 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,776,415 coins and its circulating supply is 6,861,946 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

