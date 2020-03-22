Consensus (SEN) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Consensus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00033091 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00093209 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,965.51 or 0.99792797 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00077756 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000905 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

