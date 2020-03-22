Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) is Casdin Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Casdin Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,226 shares during the quarter. Constellation Pharmaceuticals comprises about 5.3% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 2.96% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $57,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $133,016,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,515,000 after purchasing an additional 446,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $11,778,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $11,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a current ratio of 17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 5.85.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Valentine sold 8,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $299,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $302,815.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $952,757 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.