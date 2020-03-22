Constellation Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $319,511.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00054019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.04 or 0.04333318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00068868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038283 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016546 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012955 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,009,496,712 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

