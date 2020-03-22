ContentBox Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $87,532.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Huobi, UEX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005923 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bilaxy, DDEX, UEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

