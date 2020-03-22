Contentos Market Cap Tops $5.87 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Contentos has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $2.97 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Contentos has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.57 or 0.04316624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00068868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038331 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016505 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013005 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 9,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,168,059 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

