Contrasting CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. (OTCMKTS:CNTF)

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. (NASDAQ:CNTF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CIELO S A/S and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIELO S A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67 China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIELO S A/S and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIELO S A/S $2.76 billion 0.80 $401.34 million N/A N/A China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. $46.81 million 0.05 -$9.33 million N/A N/A

CIELO S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech..

Volatility & Risk

CIELO S A/S has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CIELO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CIELO S A/S and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIELO S A/S 14.06% 11.80% 1.80% China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CIELO S A/S beats China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIELO S A/S

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. It also offers services related in the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits; software development and licensing of computer programs; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech.

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets for consumers and enterprises in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Mobile Phone Business and Real Estate segments. The company offers handset design services through outsourcing of EMS providers who engage in assembly and manufacturing operations; and offer testing services of the assembled printed circuit boards, systems, and subsystems for Chinese mobile handset brand owners and international mobile handset brand owners. It also provides feature phones, smart phones, ruggedized phones, wireless modules, smart pads, and wireless software and applications, as well as other electronic components, such as industrial wireless devices. In addition, the company sells mobile handset products under the Tecface, 17FOX, and MOBIFOX brands. Further, it owns, develops, operates, and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

